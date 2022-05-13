NA denounces demographic engineering in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution to denounce the latest attempt at demographic engineering in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), through the “delimitation commission” constituted in March 2020.

The resolution was moved by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the house for passage. The house unanimously passed the resolution.

Bilawal through a resolution has called upon the international community to ensure accountability of India’s grave and persistent violations of human rights and war crimes in the IIOJK and to urge India, the occupying power to immediately halt and reverse any unilateral and all illegal actions in IIOJK and to fulfil its obligations under the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

According to the resolution, “Recalling the resolution of 6 August 2019 adopted unanimously by the Parliament of Pakistan and subsequent resolutions rejecting India’s illegal, unilateral, reckless and coercive actions aimed at altering the internationally recognized disputed status of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Deeply alarmed at the situation in IIOJK arising out of continued Indian occupation in violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions.”

“Expressing grave concern over the series of illegal measures that the Indian occupation forces have been taking to change the demographic composition of the occupied territories in stark violation of international law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention and the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council,” it said.

The resolution said, “Denouncing the latest attempt at demographic engineering in IIOJK through a so-called ‘Delimitation Commission’ constituted in March 2020 in the occupied territory aimed at artificially altering the electoral strength of the Muslim majority in IIOJK. Noting that the Commission’s recommendations have been rejected by a cross-section of political parties in IIOJK. Reaffirming Pakistan’s complete support and solidarity with the Kashmiri people.”

The Resolution said, “Rejects categorically the report of the so-called ‘Delimitation Commission’ that seeks to convert the Muslim majority of IIOJK into minority, and further marginalize, disenfranchise and dis-empower the Kashmiri population in IIOJK, and advance the political and electoral objectives of the BJP. Expresses grave concern that through the ‘delimitation’ exercise, India is making attempts to further its illegal actions of 5 August 2019 and subsequent measures all of which have been categorically rejected by Pakistan and the Kashmiri people.”

Recalls and Reaffirms that the Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and a long-standing item on the agenda of the UN Security Council. Declares that no façade of ‘elections’ based on a sham ‘delimitation’ exercise can substitute the legitimacy and indispensability of a free and impartial plebiscite held under the auspices of the United Nations to enable the Kashmiri people exercise their right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions, it added.

The resolution states, “Demands that India honours and fulfils its obligations under the international law, UNSC Resolutions and the Fourth Geneva Convention to refrain from bringing about any illegal demographic changes in the occupied territory. Urges the Indian Government to forthwith end its oppression and widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK, and enable the Kashmiri people to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant USC resolutions. Calls upon the international community to ensure accountability of India’s grave and persistent violations of human rights and war crimes in IIOJK, and to urge India, the occupying power, to immediately halt and reverse any unilateral and all illegal actions in IIOJK and to fulfil its obligations under the relevant USC resolutions. Reiterates the unflinching commitment and solidarity of Pakistan and the Pakistani people with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and reaffirms that Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support in their just struggle for freedom and self-determination. Requests the Government to continue to expose and counter the Indian moves before the international community, and to highlight and forcefully project the Kashmir cause at all bilateral and multilateral fora including the United Nations and the OIC.”

