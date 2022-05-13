Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: IHC restrains police from filing more cases against PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday restrained the police from registering more cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership over the Masjid-e-Nabawi (SAW) incident.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the directions while hearing PTI leader Fawad’s petition, wherein, he asserted that due to ‘political victimization’ multiple criminal cases have been registered at the behest of the federal government merely to harass and intimidate him and other leaders/ workers of the PTI.

During the hearing, the IHC chief justice emphasized that religion should not be dragged into politics and use of religion for politics is also disrespect of religion. He also barred the interior minister and other authorities from registering cases against the PTI leaders till further orders.

Justice Minallah observed that it was the responsibility of the state to create an environment of patience and stability in the country, adding if there is no patience, things like these (registering cases) will happen and it is wrong. The judge further observed that apparently, it seems that the cases registered in Pakistan were not justified. He maintained that religious sentiments were important but the state had a responsibility. He remarked that the government has not learnt anything from the Sialkot like incident where a Sri Lankan national was lynched over blasphemy allegations.

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: Another case registered against PTI chairman

Justice Minallah said if there is an impression that this is happening politically then it is the job of the state to dispel it. He remarked that in the past, such cases have put people’s lives at stake and asked the deputy attorney general that how should the state deal with the matter.

The deputy attorney general replied that the relevant people should have approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) with regards to the case registered against them, not the IHC.

Advocate Faisal said that at the moment, there is no government in Punjab.

The IHC CJ said that the Constitution of Pakistan has been disrespected many times and had that not been the case, the country would not be at the juncture where it is today. Justice Minallah noted that all institutions fall under the Constitution, and the state must ensure that the religion is neither exploited nor used in the Masjid-e-Nabawi case.

He remarked that religion should not be used in politics and the state should sit down with all political stakeholders and draft a policy to keep religion away from politics. At this, the deputy attorney general informed that he would seek guidance from the government in this regard.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, who was present in the Court, said the cases should have first been presented before the federal cabinet. He added it should be the government’s commitment to never use the religion card. He continued that this has happened for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

However, Justice Minallah said that such things had happened in the past as well. Then, he also ordered the police to convince the court with regard to the validity of the previous cases that were filed and summoned the attorney general for assistance.

In the beginning of the hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) made it clear that it had not initiated any inquiry in its counter-terrorism or cybercrime wings against the PTI leadership in the case. It told that the local police have begun an investigation into the cases. Faisal Chaudhry, PTI’s counsel, said the Islamabad police have begun investigations into four such complaints. Fawad said that between 500 to 700 PTI leaders and supporters had been named in the cases. During the hearing, former deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s lawyer requested the court to club his petition against the attack on his client by the PML-N workers last month, with Fawad’s application.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till May 26.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022