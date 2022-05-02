Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: Another case registered against PTI chairman

ISLAMABAD: Another case has been registered on Sunday against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid over the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident.

According to details, Qazi Muhammad Tariq Advocate has registered a case at New Airport Police Station on the matter of desecration of Masjid-e-Nabawi by inappropriate behaviour and chanting of slogans in the premises of the Holy place.

In addition, Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill, and Murad Saeed have been named in the case.

As per the lawsuit, a group of miscreants headed by Sheikh Rashid was sent to Saudi Arabia, adding that the second group from Britain was headed by Sahibzada Jahangir and included Aneel Musarrat, Nabeel Musarrat, Rana Abdul Sattar, Amir Ilyas, Ejaz Haq and Gohar Jilani.

The registered case further stated that, the incident that took place in Masjid-e-Nabawi hurt the feelings of Muslims.

Meanwhile, an application for registration of case against Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid has also been submitted at the Margalla police station.

As per the context of the application, the PTI workers in Saudi Arabia have violated the sterility of the Holy site, adding that the whole affair was planned in Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid had pre-planned the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident.

A case should be registered against the former Interior Minister, it added.

The petition was filed by a citizen named Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti seeking registration of the aforementioned case.