LPG import thru misdeclaration: Ministry orders action against Iranian carrier

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has directed concerned authorities to take action against a LPG carrier for allegedly importing LPG from Iran by using documents of Iraq, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

According to Ministry of Interior, it has been reported that LPG carrier Gas AMAZON (lMO No.9338763) is one of five ships which are allegedly involved in illegal import of Iranian LPG through misdeclaration of origin.

The carrier’s involvement in this activity has been confirmed after verification of documents through Iraqi authorities. The ship has changed its name to KAISA-I, apparently in an attempt to hoodwink Pakistani authorities and arrived at Port Qasim on 16 Aptil, 2022 for unloading LPG.

Interior Ministry has requested to take appropriate action and furnish a detailed report on the matter at the earliest to proceed further. The sources said, SSGC LPG PVT LTD is the importer and the KAISA-1 has come from Sohar Port of UAE. However, Port Qasim Authority has not yet allowed berthing. An official said that import from Iran is not prohibited or banned as there are no UN restrictions but transfer of funds to Iran is not allowed.

“I am sure goods are freely importable from Iran. Import of commodities is a routine matte via land route through BP 230,” he maintained.

