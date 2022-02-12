ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PD, ministry talks begin on banned vessels carrying LPG from berthing

Wasim Iqbal 12 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division (PD) has started talks with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) on a notification, which banned five vessels from berthing at Port Qasim, KPT, and Gwadar Port carrying LPG to meet the country’s gas demand.

On February 4, 2022, Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) issued a notification to ban five LPG vessels from berthing at Port Qasim, KPT, and Gwadar Port carrying LPG.

The destination of ships was Iran.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs had called a meeting for 8th February 2022 to discuss the alleged involvement of these five LPG vessels in money laundering.

Sources present in the meeting stated that the Secretary MoMA, Asad Hayauddin personally chaired the meeting and it was decided that no restrictions could be imposed on the basis of allegations and the matter be referred to the relevant body for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the MMD, which reports to the Maritime Ministry refused to withdraw its letter banning these vessels.

The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum in its meeting held on Thursday also, unanimously, recommended the Petroleum Division not to ban on import of LPG via sea, which could cause serious gas crises as 73 percent population used LPG, coal and other fuel other than pipeline gas.

Secretary Petroleum Ali Raza Bhutta and Chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Masroor Khan also stated that the matter should not be investigated by a well reputed investigating agency of the country.

The chairman OGRA said no idea where the on-going investigation into oil shortage in June 2020 was heading. He also said such hurdle could also jeopardise the government target to increase LPG contribution in energy mix from 1.2 to five percent.

Managing Director Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) also stated that the FIA did not raise any objection on LPG ships and did not stop them from import as 50 percent of the country’s consumption of LPG went through their terminal.

Industry sources say that these vessels have been regularly discharging cargo at Port Qasim for the last eight years and issuance of such notification led to increase in market price of LPG overnight. An increase of Rs6,000 per Metric Ton was observed after circulation of this notification and prices are likely to sky rocket once stock at terminals depletes.

An official of the Petroleum Division, on condition of anonymity, stated that the ministry had recommended against imposition of selective restrictions as they would lead to supply disruption and profiteering by other importers of the LPG importing via sea and land.

As per available documents, the LPG Industries Association of Pakistan has been circulating news of banning these vessels for the past few months and in their circulation these five vessels were name along with the number of trips and quantity of LPG imported.

Several allegations of evasion of custom duty have been levelled against land imports in the past; however, no formal inquiry has been initiated any authority in this regard, sources said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

gwadar port Port Qasim LPG KPT PD Mercantile Marine Department

Comments

Comments are closed.

PD, ministry talks begin on banned vessels carrying LPG from berthing

Jul-Jan FY22L: Record $18bn remittance inflows received by country

Gas, power bills for 7th census: PBS refuses to use tablets to read barcodes

WB briefs ministry about projects being funded by it

PDM decides to bring no-trust motion against govt

Small hydropower projects: PPIB urges PD to expedite work on required approvals

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan in local currencies: SBP, FBR directed to make arrangements

PTCL CEO rules out Ufone merger

SUV segment Oshan X7; Master Changan says will commence volume production

G-13 project: PM finds staff missing from site

Roshan Digital Account for overseas: PM asks SBP to provide online facility of real time money transfer

Read more stories