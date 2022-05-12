Challenge of rising prices of essential items: PML-N, allies determined to take required steps: MPA Yasin

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allies in Punjab are determined to take necessary steps to reduce prices of essential items and to provide relief to the masses.

On the direction of Chief Minister, Hamza Shehbaz, a consultative meeting was held under the chairmanship of PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin at Chief Minister Office on Wednesday. A delegation led by Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association, Dr Sajjad Arshad attended the meeting. Pakistan Poultry Association assured cooperation on the occasion for reduction of chicken meat prices.

Addressing the meeting, Bilal Yaseen said that all available resources will be used to provide relief to the common man. The role of middlemen will be limited to reduce the gap between the wholesale and retail prices, he added. Issues facing the poultry sector were also discussed during the meeting.

Chairman Poultry Association informed the participants of the meeting that the prices of chicken meat have been declining for the last two-three days and it will come down further. “We are committed to provide chicken meat to the people at reasonable prices”, he said.

Members of Punjab Assembly Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Sardar Owais Leghari, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Additional Secretary Livestock and concerned officers attended the meeting. Vice-Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association Dr Abdul Karim, former chairman Abdul Basit, Secretary Major Javed Bukhari (retd), SM Sabir and others were also present in the meeting.

Moreover, on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, District Price Control Committees have been made functional in order to provide relief to the masses. In this connection deputy commissioners of all districts across the province chaired the meetings of District Price Control Committees. District administration directed the shopkeepers to sell edibles at fixed government rates.

On the direction of CM, deputy commissioners across Punjab summoned the representatives of ghee, poultry and Karyana merchant association and made it clear that price-hike will not be tolerated and permitted at any cost. They said that strict legal action will be taken against shopkeepers found involved in doing price-hike. Price magistrate teams have been constituted across the province who will make surprise visits of various markets, bazaars and will check prices of essential edibles on the spot.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022