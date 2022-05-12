ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SECP framework: Security clearance of foreign donors/directors mandatory

Recorder Report 12 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The security clearance of foreign donors/foreign directors of charitable associations and ‘not for profit’ companies is mandatory to check the foreign funding in such NPOs/NGOs under the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) monitoring framework.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) here on Wednesday conducted an awareness session on the Associations with Charitable and Not for Profit Objects Regulations, 2018.

This is the second webinar of the awareness/training series being done by the SECP to raise awareness about the Associations with Charitable and Not for Profit Objects Regulations, 2018.

During the session, the attendees were informed about these regulations that are primarily aimed at regulating registered not for profit companies in Pakistan.

In case of foreign directors, the documentation included Draft Memorandum of Association; estimated future annual income and expenditure statements; Letter of Intent or Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Foreign donors; resume of all subscribers / promoters; photocopies CNICs of all subscribers / promoters; and separate Security Clearance Proforma for each foreign donor, duly signed and filled in all respect, needs to be furnished.

SECP officials also shed light on the recent amendments in these regulations that have simplified licensing requirements for not for profit companies.

Under the new amendments, the requirements have been made concise as the template to NFP Form 1 has been simplified, the number of appendices has been reduced, and NFP Form 2 and 3 have been removed.

Furthermore, the requirement of Appendix C to NFP Form 1 i.e. Statement of Future Annual Income and Expenditure has been abolished.

Previously, companies licenced under Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017 were required to apply to the Commission for renewal of the license after every three years. Now the renewal of the licence is no longer required as well.

A presentation about obligations applicable on promoters and intermediaries for seeking license under section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017 was also part of this awareness session.

The interactive webinar was followed by a dedicated Q&A session. Participants from multiple segments of society took part in the awareness session.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP Security clearance foreign donors

Comments

1000 characters

SECP framework: Security clearance of foreign donors/directors mandatory

Zardari rules out ‘immediate’ general election

FBR under cyber attack?

Essential food items: Tax exemptions will continue: FBR

Country likely to miss 3.5pc agri growth target

No change in policy on trade with India: ministry

Nawaz, PM, others take stock of situation

NA urges President to act in ‘non-partisan’ manner

LPG import thru misdeclaration: Ministry orders action against Iranian carrier

Ministry refutes news items about load-shedding

FBR asked to help resolve Centre-PRAs disputes

Read more stories