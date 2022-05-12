Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
12 May, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (May 11, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.82371 0.33029 0.82500 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.84314 0.83171 0.84514 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.39986 1.36329 1.40614 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.93200 1.98086 2.01957 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.58829 2.69486 2.74843 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
