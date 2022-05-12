ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 12 May, 2022

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
May 11, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        10-May-22       9-May-22       6-May-22       5-May-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      0.11107       0.111165         0.1116       0.112339
Euro                             0.788236       0.789494       0.788043       0.785675
Japanese yen                    0.0057297       0.005716       0.005713
U.K. pound                       0.922746       0.923071       0.922428       0.932952
U.S. dollar                       0.74686       0.747698       0.745547       0.743447
Algerian dinar                   0.005137        0.00513       0.005116       0.005112
Australian dollar                0.520935       0.523538       0.528966        0.53833
Botswana pula                   0.0610931       0.061087        0.06106       0.062004
Brazilian real                   0.145349       0.145654       0.146923
Brunei dollar                    0.537929       0.537526       0.538185       0.541279
Canadian dollar                  0.573978       0.576749       0.578751
Chilean peso                    0.0008606       0.000872       0.000864       0.000865
Czech koruna                    0.0315171       0.031514       0.031948       0.031925
Danish krone                     0.105966       0.106136        0.10592       0.105594
Indian rupee                    0.0096551       0.009664       0.009714       0.009771
Israeli New Shekel               0.215668       0.217481
Korean won                       0.000586       0.000587       0.000591
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43515         2.4359
Malaysian ringgit                0.170633       0.170727       0.170508       0.171439
Mauritian rupee                 0.0172741       0.017283       0.017252       0.017204
Mexican peso                    0.0366611       0.036801       0.037076       0.036765
New Zealand dollar               0.470783       0.476583       0.478268        0.48759
Norwegian krone                 0.0770404       0.078492       0.078956       0.079794
Omani rial                        1.94242         1.9446
Peruvian sol                     0.196026        0.19604       0.196042       0.196367
Philippine peso                   0.01423                      0.014247       0.014172
Polish zloty                     0.168885       0.166957       0.167531         0.1689
Qatari riyal                     0.205181       0.205412
Russian ruble                                   0.011064       0.011224
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.199163       0.199386
Singapore dollar                 0.537929       0.537526       0.538185       0.541279
South African rand              0.0462991                      0.046497       0.047359
Swedish krona                   0.0742671       0.074741       0.074535       0.076121
Swiss franc                      0.749747                      0.758248       0.760715
Thai baht                       0.0216055       0.021656       0.021689       0.021801
Trinidadian dollar               0.110216       0.110521       0.110505
U.A.E. dirham                    0.203366       0.203594                      0.202436
Uruguayan peso                  0.0179305       0.017894       0.017924
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Euro IMF Chinese yuan Japanese Yen Currency values Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Zardari rules out ‘immediate’ general election

FBR under cyber attack?

Essential food items: Tax exemptions will continue: FBR

Country likely to miss 3.5pc agri growth target

No change in policy on trade with India: ministry

Nawaz, PM, others take stock of situation

NA urges President to act in ‘non-partisan’ manner

Renewable energy to grow to new record in 2022: IEA

LPG import thru misdeclaration: Ministry orders action against Iranian carrier

Ministry refutes news items about load-shedding

Read more stories