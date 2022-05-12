WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 11, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-May-22 9-May-22 6-May-22 5-May-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.11107 0.111165 0.1116 0.112339 Euro 0.788236 0.789494 0.788043 0.785675 Japanese yen 0.0057297 0.005716 0.005713 U.K. pound 0.922746 0.923071 0.922428 0.932952 U.S. dollar 0.74686 0.747698 0.745547 0.743447 Algerian dinar 0.005137 0.00513 0.005116 0.005112 Australian dollar 0.520935 0.523538 0.528966 0.53833 Botswana pula 0.0610931 0.061087 0.06106 0.062004 Brazilian real 0.145349 0.145654 0.146923 Brunei dollar 0.537929 0.537526 0.538185 0.541279 Canadian dollar 0.573978 0.576749 0.578751 Chilean peso 0.0008606 0.000872 0.000864 0.000865 Czech koruna 0.0315171 0.031514 0.031948 0.031925 Danish krone 0.105966 0.106136 0.10592 0.105594 Indian rupee 0.0096551 0.009664 0.009714 0.009771 Israeli New Shekel 0.215668 0.217481 Korean won 0.000586 0.000587 0.000591 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43515 2.4359 Malaysian ringgit 0.170633 0.170727 0.170508 0.171439 Mauritian rupee 0.0172741 0.017283 0.017252 0.017204 Mexican peso 0.0366611 0.036801 0.037076 0.036765 New Zealand dollar 0.470783 0.476583 0.478268 0.48759 Norwegian krone 0.0770404 0.078492 0.078956 0.079794 Omani rial 1.94242 1.9446 Peruvian sol 0.196026 0.19604 0.196042 0.196367 Philippine peso 0.01423 0.014247 0.014172 Polish zloty 0.168885 0.166957 0.167531 0.1689 Qatari riyal 0.205181 0.205412 Russian ruble 0.011064 0.011224 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199163 0.199386 Singapore dollar 0.537929 0.537526 0.538185 0.541279 South African rand 0.0462991 0.046497 0.047359 Swedish krona 0.0742671 0.074741 0.074535 0.076121 Swiss franc 0.749747 0.758248 0.760715 Thai baht 0.0216055 0.021656 0.021689 0.021801 Trinidadian dollar 0.110216 0.110521 0.110505 U.A.E. dirham 0.203366 0.203594 0.202436 Uruguayan peso 0.0179305 0.017894 0.017924 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

