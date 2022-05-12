WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 11, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 10-May-22 9-May-22 6-May-22 5-May-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.11107 0.111165 0.1116 0.112339
Euro 0.788236 0.789494 0.788043 0.785675
Japanese yen 0.0057297 0.005716 0.005713
U.K. pound 0.922746 0.923071 0.922428 0.932952
U.S. dollar 0.74686 0.747698 0.745547 0.743447
Algerian dinar 0.005137 0.00513 0.005116 0.005112
Australian dollar 0.520935 0.523538 0.528966 0.53833
Botswana pula 0.0610931 0.061087 0.06106 0.062004
Brazilian real 0.145349 0.145654 0.146923
Brunei dollar 0.537929 0.537526 0.538185 0.541279
Canadian dollar 0.573978 0.576749 0.578751
Chilean peso 0.0008606 0.000872 0.000864 0.000865
Czech koruna 0.0315171 0.031514 0.031948 0.031925
Danish krone 0.105966 0.106136 0.10592 0.105594
Indian rupee 0.0096551 0.009664 0.009714 0.009771
Israeli New Shekel 0.215668 0.217481
Korean won 0.000586 0.000587 0.000591
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43515 2.4359
Malaysian ringgit 0.170633 0.170727 0.170508 0.171439
Mauritian rupee 0.0172741 0.017283 0.017252 0.017204
Mexican peso 0.0366611 0.036801 0.037076 0.036765
New Zealand dollar 0.470783 0.476583 0.478268 0.48759
Norwegian krone 0.0770404 0.078492 0.078956 0.079794
Omani rial 1.94242 1.9446
Peruvian sol 0.196026 0.19604 0.196042 0.196367
Philippine peso 0.01423 0.014247 0.014172
Polish zloty 0.168885 0.166957 0.167531 0.1689
Qatari riyal 0.205181 0.205412
Russian ruble 0.011064 0.011224
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199163 0.199386
Singapore dollar 0.537929 0.537526 0.538185 0.541279
South African rand 0.0462991 0.046497 0.047359
Swedish krona 0.0742671 0.074741 0.074535 0.076121
Swiss franc 0.749747 0.758248 0.760715
Thai baht 0.0216055 0.021656 0.021689 0.021801
Trinidadian dollar 0.110216 0.110521 0.110505
U.A.E. dirham 0.203366 0.203594 0.202436
Uruguayan peso 0.0179305 0.017894 0.017924
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
