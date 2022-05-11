Asif Ali Zardari advocates privatisation of State Life Insurance, power distribution companies

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari stressed that privatisation of state-owned enterprises such as State Life Insurance and power distribution companies (DISCOs) will be part of the "out of the box" solutions that would steer the economy to the path of revival, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Zardari said that the economy cannot be put back on track through conventional remedies.

"The government will need to think about out of the box solutions," he said, a remark that comes on a day the rupee hit a record low and the stock market's key benchmark index plunged further.

"State Life Insurance, for example, is an entity with a net value of over Rs100 billion. If you float 26 per cent of government shares, you can generate billions quite easily," he said.

The former president also opposed the idea of increasing oil and electricity prices for revenue generation, calling inflation sticky. "Once you raise prices of petroleum products, rates of other items also go up. They don't come back down even if you decrease petrol prices."

