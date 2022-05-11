ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.75%)
ASC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
ASL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.02%)
AVN 71.98 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-4.15%)
BOP 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.79%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.44%)
GGGL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.73%)
GGL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-6.33%)
GTECH 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.42%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.97%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-8.56%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.98%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.12%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.1%)
PRL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.34%)
PTC 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.58%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SNGP 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-5.36%)
TELE 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.07%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.71%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-5.4%)
TRG 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-4.89%)
WAVES 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.82%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.21%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.39%)
BR100 4,216 Decreased By -102 (-2.36%)
BR30 14,699 Decreased By -599.6 (-3.92%)
KSE100 42,520 Decreased By -984.4 (-2.26%)
KSE30 16,139 Decreased By -375.2 (-2.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may end bounce below $7.84-1/4

Reuters 11 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may end its bounce below a resistance at $7.84-1/4 per bushel and then resume its downtrend towards a range of $7.58-1/2 to $7.66-3/4.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which has travelled far below its 100% projection level of $7.79-3/4. This wave has a better chance of extending towards $7.66-3/4 to $7.58-1/2 range. Five smaller waves make up the wave c.

The current bounce has been driven by a wave 4, which will be reversed by the wave 5.

A break above $7.84-1/4 may lead to a gain into $7.87-3/4 to $7.91-1/2 range. On the daily chart, a projection analysis reveals a resistance at $7.81-1/4, around which the bounce may end.

CBOT corn still targets $7.58-1/2 to $7.66-3/4 range

The bounce is expected to be weak, simply because the uptrend from $5.12-3/4 may have reversed.

Even though the wave (5) from $6.95-1/2 may extend, such a possibility will only be considered if corn ends its correction high above $6.95-1/2.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn may end bounce below $7.84-1/4

World Bank briefed about challenges facing Pakistan

We will not let lies, propaganda get in way of valuable relations with Pakistan: US

IK displays more ‘belligerence’ thru Jhelum power show

PM’s electricity relief package: Govt’s nod sought to discontinue Rs5 subsidy

K-Electric refutes claims of 14-hour long load-shedding

PM seeks plan to turn Pakistan into a wheat exporting country

Some ‘major’ decisions: PM, others reach airport to leave for London

FBR tells Miftah: Over Rs300bn revenue measures may be required

GoP’s websites hit by major cyber attack

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves Re0.57 raise for 1Q

Read more stories