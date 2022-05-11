ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.75%)
ASC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
ASL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.02%)
AVN 72.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-4.06%)
BOP 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.61%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.17%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.22%)
GGL 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-6.39%)
GTECH 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6.72%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.23%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-8.26%)
MLCF 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-5.81%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.12%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.1%)
PRL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
PTC 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.58%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SNGP 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.31%)
TELE 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.81%)
TPL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.76%)
TRG 76.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.24%)
WAVES 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.13%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.97%)
YOUW 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.13%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -103.4 (-2.4%)
BR30 14,700 Decreased By -599.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 42,535 Decreased By -969.1 (-2.23%)
KSE30 16,147 Decreased By -366.9 (-2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

German inflation to come in close to 7% this year, Bundesbank says

Reuters 11 May, 2022

FRANKFURT: Inflation in Germany will come in close to 7% this year, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Wednesday as he repeated his call for the European Central Bank to raise its main interest rate in July.

“The Bundesbank is now expecting the inflation rate in Germany to reach close to 7% in 2022,” Nagel said in remarks prepared for a speech.

German 2-year debt yields at 8-year high as bonds whacked again

He reaffirmed his view that the ECB should end its stimulus programme at the end of June and increase its policy rate for the first time in over a decade the following month.

inflation German Joachim Nagel

Comments

1000 characters

German inflation to come in close to 7% this year, Bundesbank says

World Bank briefed about challenges facing Pakistan

We will not let lies, propaganda get in way of valuable relations with Pakistan: US

IK displays more ‘belligerence’ thru Jhelum power show

PM’s electricity relief package: Govt’s nod sought to discontinue Rs5 subsidy

K-Electric refutes claims of 14-hour long load-shedding

PM seeks plan to turn Pakistan into a wheat exporting country

Some ‘major’ decisions: PM, others reach airport to leave for London

FBR tells Miftah: Over Rs300bn revenue measures may be required

GoP’s websites hit by major cyber attack

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves Re0.57 raise for 1Q

Read more stories