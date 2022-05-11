PM okays posting of 15 new T&I officers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has approved posting of new Trade and Investment (T&I) Officers in 15 countries including Turkey.

Commerce Ministry had completed the process of written tests and interviews during the PTI government and sent a summary for approval of the Prime Minister.

According to sources, Nauman Aslam (Commerce and Trade Group), who secured the top position has been appointed Counsel General in Istanbul in place of Bilal Khan Pasha, an extraordinary officer of C&TG whereas Rao Qamar Zaman who got second position has been posted as Trade Minister in New Delhi (India).

Dr. Syed Kausar Ali Zaidi who is presently Director General at the Commerce Ministry has been posted Trade Minister in Kabul (Afghanistan).

Arooj Mehwish Rizvi of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) has been appointed Trade Officer in Paris (France) whereas Mrs. Amna Naeem of IRS has been posted Trade Officer in Frankfurt (Germany).

Ms. Quratulain Fatima of PAS has been posted Trade Officer in Los Angeles whereas Muhammad Bilal of C&TG) will be new Trade Officer in Brussels (Belgium).

Ms. Serena Asad of C&TG and Zain Aziz of Office Management Group (OMG) have been posted Trade Officers in Doha (Qatar) and Dhaka (Bangladesh), respectively.

Two other officers of Commerce and Trade Group, i.e., Fahad Raza and Dr. Amir Husain have been appointed Trade Officers in Geneva (Switzerland) and Tehran (Iran), respectively.

Ghulam Qadir from the private sector has been appointed as Trade Officer in Beijing (China).

The newly appointed Trade and Investment Officers (T&I) will take charge of their positions after completion of all codal formalities.

