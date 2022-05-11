Articleship training to CA students: NBP joins hands with ICAP

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has joined hands with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) to offer articleship training to CA students.

National Bank’s this agreement is in line with its vision to become the nation’s leading bank enabling sustainable growth and inclusive development.

As a certified Training Organization Outside Practice (TOOP), National Bank of Pakistan is launching this Chartered Accountant training program to help youth engage in a training contract for a three-to-four-year term of Articleship is pursuance of the Chartered Accountant qualification with the ICAP.

With this programme, NBP aims to encourage the idea of promoting professional distinction through training and preparation of young financial professions as tomorrow’s visionaries and leaders of the nation. The advantages of this training program include rotated placement of trainees.

National Bank will also provide a monthly stipend during the trainee contract along with support for deserving trainees through reimbursement of the cost of agreed study material and examination fees. Any student who is CAF passed or equivalent is eligible for this training program. The applications of interested candidates can be emailed https://career.fscpak.com.pk/ and the last deadline of application submission is May 31st 2022.

In the recent years, NBP has made significant progress in its strategy across different businesses and is playing its role in the economy while keeping a strong balance sheet to provide performance for shareholders. The management is dedicated to streamlining the financial institute to attain distinction in business processes and service quality ton clients.

