ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
ASC 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.18%)
GTECH 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.85%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.63%)
KEL 2.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PTC 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
TELE 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TPL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.35%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.65%)
TRG 76.97 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,318 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,299 Increased By 243.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 43,504 Increased By 111.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,514 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Son of late Philippine dictator wins presidency in landslide

AFP 11 May, 2022

MANILA: The son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos cemented a landslide presidential election victory Tuesday, after Filipinos bet a familiar but tainted dynasty could ease rampant poverty — while dismissing warnings the clan’s return will deepen corruption and weaken democracy.

With an initial count almost complete, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr had secured over 56 percent of the vote and more than double the tally of his nearest rival, liberal Leni Robredo.

His now unassailable lead of 16 million-plus votes spells another astonishing reversal in the fortunes of the Marcos family, who have gone from the presidential palace to pariahs and back again in the space of a few decades.

The Marcos victory is a hammer blow to millions of Filipinos who hoped to reverse course after six years of increasingly authoritarian rule by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Far from repudiating Duterte’s excesses, voters elected his daughter Sara as vice president by a landslide in a parallel vote.

In 1986, Marcos Sr and kleptocratic first lady Imelda Marcos were chased into exile by the “People Power” revolution.

Marcos Jr steadfastly refused to denounce his family’s brutal and corrupt excesses in a campaign marked by a systemic whitewashing of history.

With memories of the regime fading with time and muddied by countless misleading Facebook posts, voters turned to Marcos to rekindle past glories.

Rodrigo Duterte Election Philippine Ferdinand Marcos

Comments

1000 characters

Son of late Philippine dictator wins presidency in landslide

IK displays more ‘belligerence’ thru Jhelum power show

PM’s electricity relief package: Govt’s nod sought to discontinue Rs5 subsidy

PM seeks plan to turn Pakistan into a wheat exporting country

Some ‘major’ decisions: PM, others reach airport to leave for London

FBR tells Miftah: Over Rs300bn revenue measures may be required

GoP’s websites hit by major cyber attack

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves Re0.57 raise for 1Q

Withholding tax on profits: SHC bars banks/tax dept from making deductions

Gold prices hit all-time high

PM okays posting of 15 new T&I officers

Read more stories