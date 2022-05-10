ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
ASC 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.18%)
GTECH 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.85%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.63%)
KEL 2.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PTC 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
TELE 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TPL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.35%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.65%)
TRG 76.97 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,318 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,299 Increased By 243.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 43,504 Increased By 111.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,514 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.08%)
Japan’s Nikkei falls but losses capped by Wall Street rebound hopes

Reuters 10 May, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell for a second day on Tuesday, but avoided bigger losses as investors began to buy back stocks in hopes of a rebound on Wall Street later in the day.

The Nikkei ended the day down 0.58% at 26,167.10, cutting losses in the afternoon session as US stock futures rallied.

The benchmark dropped to as low as 25,773.83 for the first time since mid-March in the morning, taking cues from a sharp sell-off on Wall Street overnight, particularly among tech names.

The broader Topix slid 0.85% to 1,862.38. Futures for the tech-focused Nasdaq were 1.4% higher, after the index slumped more than 4% overnight.

Japan’s Nikkei pulled lower by US stock weakness; Uniqlo owner tumbles

“After the steep drop in the Nasdaq and other indexes, from a technical perspective, investors are starting to expect a rebound,” said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

Tech names were still the biggest drags on the Nikkei though, with NTT Data, chip giant Tokyo Electron and peer Advantest, startup investor SoftBank Group, and Sony Group shaving a combined 100 index points off the benchmark.

NTT Data fell for a second day after an announcement on Monday that it would combine overseas businesses with parent NTT disappointed investors who had speculated the subsidiary would be taken private.

Japan Steel Works was the Nikkei’s biggest percentage decliner for a second day, plunging 15.57%, after revealing at the start of the week that a subsidiary had falsified product data going back to at least 1998.

Similar to Monday, utilities were the only Nikkei sub-sector to advance.

Of the benchmark index’s 225 component stocks, 139 fell versus 83 that rose and three that were flat.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei

