ANL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
AVN 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.51%)
BOP 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
FFL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.99%)
GGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.26%)
GTECH 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.88%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.27%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
KOSM 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
MLCF 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.79%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.67%)
PTC 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 28.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.53%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.11%)
TREET 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.32%)
TRG 75.67 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (3.59%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
YOUW 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
BR100 4,299 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.54%)
BR30 15,093 Increased By 37.6 (0.25%)
KSE100 43,357 Decreased By -36.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 16,479 Decreased By -47.7 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nadal says his ‘old machine’ takes time to fire up

Reuters 10 May, 2022

Rafa Nadal’s return to action after more than a month out due to injury saw him lose to teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid quarter-finals but the 21-times Grand Slam champion always knew it would take some time for his “old machine” to fire up.

The Spaniard, sidelined by a rib injury at Indian Wells in March, hopes to build momentum in Rome before launching his campaign for a 14th French Open crown.

The 35-year-old Australian Open champion has endured a string of injuries during a career spanning more than two decades and he said he needed time to get his body up to speed.

Nadal wins on return from injury in Madrid

“When you’re six weeks without touching a racquet and having the chance to move your body … my body is like an old machine. To put this machine on again it takes some time,” Nadal told reporters before the Italian Open.

“It’s not the same when you’re 19 than when you are almost 36, with all the issues I went through in my career. You need to build again the confidence, your movements, then you start feeling comfortable with your tennis.

“It’s more about being confident with my movements, recover the speed, recover the way that I have to play on clay and let’s see. I’m confident that I can play well. I need time, but maybe this week can be a positive week, maybe not. Who knows?”

Nadal, a winner of three titles this year, lost to Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros semi-finals last year, just the third time he was beaten at the claycourt major since his debut there in 2005.

The Spaniard said he was doing all he can to be fully ready for the tournament, which starts on May 22.

“That’s my goal … I didn’t have another chance to approach this claycourt season with the things I went through,” he said. “I’m going to give myself a chance and we’ll see what’s going on.”

Rafael Nadal

Comments

1000 characters

Nadal says his ‘old machine’ takes time to fire up

Cheema deems his removal as Punjab governor 'unconstitutional'

Power tariffs to rise for now: govt

PD asked to clear KE’s TDS claims

Awn Chaudhry appointed advisor to PM on tourism and sports

Consultations begin ahead of resumption of IMF talks

Tech-level parleys with IMF: FBR yet to receive schedule, agendas

EFF’s 7th review: IMF says expecting to field mission this month

Pakistan sends another relief consignment to flood-affected Afghans

Systems Limited eyes acquisition of NdcTech

Subsidy continues for 5 edible items: ECC approves import of 3MMT of wheat

Read more stories