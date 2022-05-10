ANL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.87%)
ASC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
ASL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.54%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.06%)
FFL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.12%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.48%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
KOSM 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MLCF 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
PTC 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
TELE 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.45%)
TPLP 18.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
TREET 31.65 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (5.15%)
TRG 74.52 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.01%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
BR100 4,338 Increased By 15.8 (0.36%)
BR30 15,208 Increased By 152.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 43,605 Increased By 211.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 16,601 Increased By 74.9 (0.45%)
CBOT corn still targets $7.58-1/2 to $7.66-3/4 range

Reuters 10 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn still targets a range of $7.58-1/2 to $7.66-3/4 per bushel, following a break below a key support at $7.79-3/4.

The support is identified as the 100% projection level of a downward wave c from $8.13-3/4.

This wave has a better chance of extending towards $7.66-3/4 or $7.58-1/2 range.

A break above $7.79-3/4, now a resistance, may lead to a gain into a resistance zone of $7.84-1/4 to $7.87-3/4.

A further rise above this zone may signal a reversal of the downtrend.

On the daily chart, the uptrend from $6.95-1/2 has reversed.

The trend seems to have been driven by a wave (5), the final wave of the uptrend from $5.12-3/4.

South Korea’s KFA tenders for up to 69,000 tonnes corn

This wave count indicates a deep drop towards $6.95-1/2. However, this wave (5) may extend also, if corn ends its correction high above $6.95-1/2.

A further development of the chart is needed to review this possibility.

Corn

