Javed Hashmi admitted to hospital

NNI 10 May, 2022

MULTAN: Veteran politician and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Hashmi on Monday was taken to hospital after he suffered pain in his chest.

According to family sources, Hashmi was shifted to Multan cardiology hospital where he will undergo heart surgery. On July 20, 2010 Hashmi suffered a brain hemorrhage and was paralyzed from his left arm.

Makhdoom Javed Hashmi is a veteran politician who has presided over the Pakistan Muslim League and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Hashmi was born on 17 July 1951 in Multan. He attended Punjab University where he was part of the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami. He received his B.Sc. in Political Science in 1969, followed by M.Sc. in 1971, and Master of Philosophy in 1973 from the same institution. Hashmi joined the Pakistan Muslim League in 1985, developing close association with Nawaz Sharif.

