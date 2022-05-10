Punjab governor ‘removed’

KARACHI: Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema was removed from his post in the wee hours Tuesday, a notification said. Earlier, President Arif Alvi had rejected the summary moved by the Prime Minister on removal of the Punjab Governor. The Speaker of the Punjab Assembly shall perform the functions of Governor Punjab as acting governor till the appointment of a new governor, in accordance with Article 104 of the Constitution, according to the notification:

“No.3-1/2022-Min.II - In terms of Article 101 and Proviso to Article 48 (1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with serial advice(s) rendered on 17-04-2022 and 01-05-2022 for removal of Governor of the Punjab, Omer Sarfraz Cheema ceases to hold the office of the Governor of the Punjab, with immediate effect.

The Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab shall perform the functions of Governor Punjab as Acting Governor till the appointment of a new Governor, in accordance with Article 104 of the Constitution”.

