China April refined tin output rises

BEIJING: China’s refined tin output from major smelters surged 14.4% in April from the previous month, state-backed research house Antaike said on Monday, as most companies had resumed production after maintenance.

Twenty smelters surveyed by Antaike, accounting for 97% of China’s total capacity, made 15,464 tonnes of refined tin last month, compared with 15,022 tonnes in March and was up 0.4% from April 2021. The jump was mainly contributed to southern China, of which production in April soared 109% from prior month, said Antaike, adding that many smelters had finished maintenance.

The consultancy said the COVID-19 outbreak in the Yangtze delta had limited impact on tin production, but resulted oversupply due to weak downstream demand. It expected consumption to gradually resume in May and said tin output could rise to 160,000 tonnes this month.