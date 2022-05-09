Palm oil may end fall in support zone of 6,190-6,290 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may end its fall in a support zone of 6,190-6,290 ringgit, and then test a resistance at 6,602 ringgit a tonne.

The contract is riding on a powerful wave (3) which is capable of travelling to 7,419 ringgit. Many smaller waves make up this wave (3).

The current wave (3)-2 may end around the bottom of a wave ii which falls within the range of 6,190-6,409 ringgit.

A break below 6,190 ringgit is less likely.

A break above 6,602 ringgit could lead to a gain into the range of 6,758-6,914 ringgit. On the daily chart, the contract is riding on a wave (C) from 5,477 ringgit.

Indonesia seizes tanker over palm oil export ban violation

A projection analysis on this wave reveals a strong support at 6,190 ringgit as well.

This support is expected to work together with the support zone of 6,190-6,290 ringgit on the hourly chart to stop the fall.