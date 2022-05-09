ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
ASC 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.17%)
AVN 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-6.54%)
BOP 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.08%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-7.39%)
FFL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
FNEL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.24%)
GGGL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.77%)
GGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.43%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.94%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-8.11%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.89%)
KOSM 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.48%)
MLCF 29.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-5.71%)
PACE 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-5.07%)
PIBTL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
PRL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-6.73%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.9%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.52%)
TELE 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.73%)
TPL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.51%)
TPLP 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-7.17%)
TREET 30.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.39%)
UNITY 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.69%)
WAVES 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.09%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.19%)
YOUW 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,351 Decreased By -145.5 (-3.24%)
BR30 15,303 Decreased By -755 (-4.7%)
KSE100 43,685 Decreased By -1155.4 (-2.58%)
KSE30 16,652 Decreased By -496.3 (-2.89%)
Palm oil may end fall in support zone of 6,190-6,290 ringgit

Reuters 09 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may end its fall in a support zone of 6,190-6,290 ringgit, and then test a resistance at 6,602 ringgit a tonne.

The contract is riding on a powerful wave (3) which is capable of travelling to 7,419 ringgit. Many smaller waves make up this wave (3).

The current wave (3)-2 may end around the bottom of a wave ii which falls within the range of 6,190-6,409 ringgit.

A break below 6,190 ringgit is less likely.

A break above 6,602 ringgit could lead to a gain into the range of 6,758-6,914 ringgit. On the daily chart, the contract is riding on a wave (C) from 5,477 ringgit.

Indonesia seizes tanker over palm oil export ban violation

A projection analysis on this wave reveals a strong support at 6,190 ringgit as well.

This support is expected to work together with the support zone of 6,190-6,290 ringgit on the hourly chart to stop the fall.

Palm Oil

