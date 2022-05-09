ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
ASC 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.17%)
AVN 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-6.23%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.83%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-7.39%)
FFL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.47%)
FNEL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.24%)
GGGL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-6.46%)
GGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.43%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.94%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.46%)
KEL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.24%)
KOSM 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.48%)
MLCF 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-5.8%)
PACE 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-5.07%)
PIBTL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
PRL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.35%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.32%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.52%)
TELE 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.2%)
TPL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-8.71%)
TPLP 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-7.17%)
TREET 30.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.35%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.06%)
WAVES 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.81%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.19%)
YOUW 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,347 Decreased By -148.9 (-3.31%)
BR30 15,288 Decreased By -770.2 (-4.8%)
KSE100 43,659 Decreased By -1181.9 (-2.64%)
KSE30 16,642 Decreased By -507 (-2.96%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may fall into $106.21-$108.24 range

Reuters 09 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may fall into a range of $106.21 to $108.24 per barrel, as it failed a few times to break a resistance at $113.63.

The failures suggest the formation of a temporary top around this resistance.

Even though a projection analysis suggests a possible extension of the uptrend into a range of $118.05-$120.61, the journey towards this range could be zigzagging.

A rising channel points at a target of $108.24, a break below could open the way towards $106.21.

Immediate resistance is at $112.32, a break above could lead to a gain into $113.63-$114.84 range. On the daily chart, a retracement analysis reveals a similar resistance at $113.45, the 38.2% level.

The failure to break $113.45 has significantly increased the chance of a fall toward $107.38.

The drop is tentatively classified as a pullback towards a wedge.

Oil rises on Russian oil production constraints

It may end around $107.38.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may fall into $106.21-$108.24 range

5 edible items: Subsidy likely to continue for 2 more months

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

IHC directs PM to review Hanif Abbasi's appointment as his special assistant

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Oil slips on global economic concerns, ahead of EU vote on Russia oil ban

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

If appointed, Nasreen will be third female governor

G7 to phase out Russian oil, US sanctions Gazprombank execs

Keep armed forces out of ‘your political discourse’: ISPR

Read more stories