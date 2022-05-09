Brecorder Logo
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Egypt

Press Release 09 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan condemns the heinous terrorist attack in Sinai, which resulted in the death of 11 security personnel. The Government and people of Pakistan extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We pray for the early recovery of those injured in the attack.

Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We also reaffirm our solidarity with the brotherly people of Egypt.

