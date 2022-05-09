Brecorder Logo
Quetta police apprehend two Pos

PPI 09 May, 2022

QUETTA: Civil Lines police Quetta claimed to have apprehended two proclaimed offenders in two different operations conducted in the precincts of Police Station Civil Line on Sunday. Stolen motorcycle was also recovered from possession of one proclaimed offenders.

Following the directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Quetta, Fida Hussain Shah and SSP, Quetta, Abdul Haq Umrani, staff of Police Station Civil Line, Quetta under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station, Civil Line, Malik Hameed and Additional SHO, Police Station, Civil Line, Quetta, Muhammad Ajmal apprehended proclaimed offender Lal Gul son of Sachal Barani, resident of TNT Colony, Quetta, wanted to Police Station, Civil Line, Quetta in FIR NO. 28/22 under section 25 Telegraph Act 506 B, in an operation conducted in TNT Colony, Quetta within the jurisdiction of Police Station, Civil Line, Quetta.

The arrested proclaimed offenders were shifted to Police Station Civil Line Quetta for further investigation.

