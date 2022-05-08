Muqam heaps praise on Shehbaz

SHANGLA: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday said that all the allied parties are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has put the country back on path of progress and development.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering at Bisham, the headquarter of Shangla district, Engr Amir Muqam said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly believes in practical work and under his dynamic leadership Pakistan would achieve new heights of progress and prosperity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, former CM KP Pir Sabir Shah, PML-N Leader Ahmad Khan, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and others were present on the occasion.

Amir Muqam said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lives in hearts of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Shangla and under his leadership all the problems of the country and province would be addressed.

PM Shehbaz announces Rs2bn development grant, medical college for KPK's Bisham

Muqam said desecration of the holy Masjid Nabwi has hurt sentiments of Muslims including Pakistanis.

He said sloganeering at the holy mosque would make negative effects on labourers and Pakthoons of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said using holy places like Masjid Nabwi for getting cheap popularity was unfortunate and people would make PTI accountable in 2023 general elections for this irresponsible act.

Engr Amir Muqam said the champions of so-called ‘change’ lacked political tolerance and they wanted anarchy, bloodshed and hate-based politics.

He said people of Shangla, Kohistan, Batagram, Swat and Malakand division had rendered great sacrifices for the country and appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his all-out support and assistance to people of these districts during 2005 devastated earthquake, 2010 floods and eradication of dengue virus from Peshawar and Swat when he was the Chief Minister Punjab.

He said PM Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif stood like a solid rock with people of KP in every difficult situation and that is why its brave people loved them from the core of their hearts.

After assuming the Office of Prime Minister, he said PM Shehbaz Sharif had visited all the provinces including North Waziristan and presence of sea of people at Shangla today testified people’s unshakable trust in his leadership.

“The 27 days performance of PM Shehbaz Sharif was much better than the four years performance of former PM Imran Khan,” he said and added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had restarted Islamabad Metro bus within four days after assuming the office while Imran Khan failed to do so despite his nearly four years rule.

He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had constructed a state-of-the-art kidney hospital for poor patients of Malakand division in Swat while PTI rulers in deep frustration had changed its name.

Muqam said PTI’s KP government had failed to get its due net hydel profit share despite this party was ruling the Centre. He said former PTI government had broken all record of political victimization against opponents in the name of so-called accountability, adding not a single penny of corruption was proved against him.

He said people of Pakistan knew that who had looted Tosha Khana. He said Imran Khan would be made accountable for getting expensive gifts from Tosha Khan on throwaway prices.

Engr Amir Muqam said Imran Khan had visited Shangla three times but failed to address problems of its people and meet its tall claims.

Member National Assembly, Dr Ebadullah Khan in his welcome address urged Prime Minister to announce a mega development package for Shangla including construction of medical college and expediting work on Poran grid station that was later fulfilled by the PM.

The public meeting was also addressed by PML-N leaders Rushad Khan, MPA Ikhtiyar Wali and Fazlullah.