Plea withdrawn as it militates against govt policy: Marriyum

Recorder Report Updated 08 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Hours after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) approached the Supreme Court for the restoration of section 20 in the PECA Act 2016, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that the plea has been withdrawn immediately as it goes against the government’s policy for freedom of expression.

PECA Ordinance: IHC restrains FIA from making arrests under Section 20

“The prime minister and I learned a short while ago that the FIA has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Islamabad High Court judgment regarding PECA Act 2016 to seek restoration of section 20 of the Act. Please note that this petition stands withdrawn immediately, as it is squarely against the government’s stated policy and the principle of standing for and ensuring freedom of expression,” tweeted the information minister.

