Murad discusses water shortage issue with Khursheed

NNI 08 May, 2022

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has contacted the federal government over ongoing irrigation water crisis in the province. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali, in a telephonic conversation, discussed acute water scarcity in Sindh with Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

Murad Ali Shah will leave for Sukkur to inspect water shortage in the Indus River. Khursheed Shah has also reached Sukkur to hold a meeting over the water situation with Sindh’s chief minister at Sukkur Barrage.

The chief minister and federal water resources minister will also address a joint press conference. Sindh’s information minister Sharjeel Memon had earlier appealed the federal government to provide Sindh’s share of irrigation water. He called the federal authorities to take notice of the shortage of water in Sindh.

The water shortage has affected agriculture crops and fruit orchards, he said. He urged the government to ensure enforcement of the river water apportionment accord of 1991.

