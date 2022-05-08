Haleem speaks about lawyers’ role in PTI’s struggle

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh Saturday said that the lawyers have an important role in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also a lawyer, he said and added that it was the lawyers community whose struggle expelled the ‘dictator’ General Musharraf who had pushed Pakistan into US-Afghanistan war.

He was addressing a gathering of senior lawyers at Malir Bar Association organized in his honour and hosted by Rehman Dino Mahesar who recently joined PTI.

President of Malir Bar Association Advocate Abdul Razaq Solangi, President of ILF Sindh Advocate Riaz Affendi, Advocate Nasrullah Jalbani, Senior Advocate Naeem Qureshi, Advocate Mukhtiar Sial, Advocate Mah Jabeen, Advocate Sohail Awan, Advocate Jamil Channa and other senior lawyers and PTI leaders Naeem Adil Sheikh, Jansher Junejo and others also were also present on the occasion.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that today I have brought the case of Pakistan to the lawyer’s community here, this war is not my war, and this war is now the war of stable Pakistan and war of real freedom of Pakistan.

He said now it is not a movement of PTI but it has become a peoples’ revolution and entire nation is demanding fresh elections, free and fair election is the only solution of current situation but alliance of 12 parties is afraid of elections because the case is now in the court of people who have to decide the fate of the country.

The opposition leader demanded a judicial commission headed by a judge of Supreme Court to probe into the letter-gate in presence of media while keeping its proceedings open.

He said that during the Zardari and Nawaz era, more than 400 drone strikes were carried out in Pakistan and legs trembled on a phone call while a lawyer commenting on the manner in which Emil Kansi was extradited to the United States uttered insulting words for the entire Pakistani nation.

In past offensive caricatures were issued worldwide but no one dared to speak on issues of Namoos-e-Risalat and Islam, Haleem Adil Sheikh recalled adding that Chairman PTI Imran Khan is the first leader who effectively raised the issues at international for a particularly in United Nations. “We are followers of Islam and Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that’s why nation is supporting us,” he stated.

He said that in the result of USA-Afghanistan war our 0.8 M civilians and soldiers were martyrdom, there was a lack of faith in the rulers of that time who become enslaved of America even they did not know that 220 million Pakistanis were standing side by side with the Army.

He said if we had not joined the war of USA in Afghanistan, we would not have suffered so much. He said why did America run away from Afghanistan? They wanted massacre of Muslims, Imran Khan was only one leader who protested against the Drowns attacks. In Tehreek-e-Pakistan, the people had already thrown out the whites, today the real freedom movement is going on once again we will get rid of the whites, he stated.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that today there is a debate whether it was a conspiracy or interference the nation will decide, it was a conspiracy or interference, the whole nation has come out in favor of Imran Khan while National Security Committee has proven foreign intervention and the stance of PTI as factual, in past they might have received such threats but this time there was Imran Khan who took courageous stand, he added.

He said the United States wanted to make a deal with Imran Khan but Imran Khan replied “Absolutely not” in question asking for Pakistan’s base, he said Imran Khan gave an independent foreign policy. He said the superpower is only Almighty Allah we did not afraid from any other power.

The opposition leader said that horse-trading took place inside Sindh House and there was protest at the gate outside of Sindh House but notice was taken only on the issue of gate protest while no one took notice of hares-trading inside Sindh House in which the tax money of the people of Sindh was squandered.