PM Shehbaz announces Rs2bn development grant, medical college for KPK's Bisham

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced a development grant of Rs2 billion for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bisham tehsil to resolve the area's civic and municipal issues.

Addressing a large gathering in Bisham, he also announced a medical college for the area.

The premier assured that the coalition government would work ceaselessly to transform KPK into a developed province.

PM Shehbaz also criticised the PTI government for its performance, lamenting "historic inflation, accruing of loans worth Rs2.4 trillion, no new hospitals in KP and delay in development projects while taking credit for projects initiated by the PML-N".

“Due to their corruption and incompetency, the previous rulers even did not put a single brick to the stalled projects, the BRT was delayed causing billion of rupees losses,” he said, adding the former rulers only unveiled plaques of the projects launched by the PML-N government.

He said during PML-N rule in Punjab province, orphans, widows, and hopeless were provided free-of-cost treatment, adding that the same facilities have been restarted after a gap of four years. "The medicines were being provided irrespective of the class differences," he added.

The prime minister also assured similar provision of health facilities in KPK.

He said that his government would leave no stone unturned to provide all the basic facilities of life to the people of the province, regretting that basic items like wheat and sugar had been taken out of the reach of the poor people by the former PTI government.

He further informed that the provincial government in Punjab would soon announce similar relief to the people and urged the KPK chief minister to follow suit to provide relief to the masses.

The prime minister said if his request was not heeded, he would come forward to serve the masses in KPK with the provision of such relief.

He stressed that uniform development of all provinces was a must for the progress and development of the country.

He also appealed to chief minister KPK to provide free-of-cost medicines and treatment to poor families.

The prime minister said: “Shehbaz Sharif is ready to embark upon such initiatives as the national resources belong to all provinces."

"I will sell my clothes to provide relief to the people of KPK,” he added.

The prime minister lamented that country’s economy had been left in dire straits by the inept rulers of PTI.

“It is not the same Pakistan for which its ancestors had given huge sacrifices, where health and education (facilities) are not equal for everyone. It is the right of every citizen to excel in every field of life by availing the equal opportunities,” he added.

"Nawaz Sharif’s government had installed new power plants with the capacity of generating thousands of megawatts of power which were shut down by the PTI’s government," he added.

In a veiled reference to former prime minister Imran Khan, he said a person "lied and misled the nation" during the last four years.

He said the coalition government was working day and night to transform Pakistan as envisioned by the country's founding fathers.

The prime minister said that he would never lie before the people of KPK, neither would make false promises and if he erred, he would seek forgiveness.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present during the occasion.

PML-N provincial president and PM’s advisor Engineer Amir Muqam, Dr Abdullah MNA, Rashad Khan, Fazal Ullah PML-N leaders, and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi also spoke on the occasion.

They said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the country would achieve rapid progress and prosperity, adding the PML-N would eliminate PTI from the province in the next general elections on the basis of its performance.

They said that the journey of progress initiated by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would be resumed.