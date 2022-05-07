Emirates introduces ‘Summer Pass’

KARACHI: The Emirates has introduced a new offer for Pakistani passengers. The boarding pass of Emirates Airlines for Pakistani passengers has turned into more than a travel document or travel keepsake, it is also the key to the coolest deals in Dubai this summer.

For five months starting May 01 to Sep 30, Emirates is unlocking, even more, offers for Pakistani passengers including all its customers arriving in or stopping over in Dubai with its My Emirates Summer Pass.

Emirates’ customers can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure, and dining outlets to enjoy fantastic discounts throughout Dubai.

In addition, during May, those landing in Dubai can enjoy a complimentary Dubai Marina Cruise, which gives unrivalled panoramic views of one of the city’s most iconic skylines from the Arabian Gulf.

Pre-booking is not required for the single-entry complimentary ticket to Tour Dubai’s one-hour Marina Sightseeing Cruise. The Emirates customer just has to show a valid boarding pass, either digital or paper, at the ticketing counter on the day of use as well as proof of identity. The cruise is only valid from May 01 – 31 between 10 am and 4 pm.

UAE residents and nationals returning home to Dubai on Emirates during the promotional period can also benefit from the fantastic offers under My Emirates Summer Pass.

The visiting friends and family can also avail of offers at top designer brand outlets like Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger or splash out at Bath & Body Works.

