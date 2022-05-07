PARTLY FACETIOUS: Rats know the way of rats

“So why the pre-emption?”

“I don’t get it!”

“Why the constant warning by Imran Khan to his supporters that the eleven plus parties’ Cabinet will engage in his character assassination?”

“Forewarned is forearmed.”

“Hmmm.”

“You don’t agree?”

“Well I reckon that you have to go to the source of the audios and videos that The Khan reckons will be damaging.”

“I don’t quite understand.”

“Well the source couldn’t be a member of the current Cabinet because I doubt if the people in the audios and videos would have allowed the recording had they known about it; Rana Sanaullah the most likely candidate can be heard, seen and smelled from a mile away so no way could anybody be fooled…”

“Oh, so a professional job – as professional as the damning videos and audios of Maryam Nawaz released during the previous government.”

“Two things first, Maryam Nawaz has always thought all daddy’s party leaders give her the same loyalty as she is the heir apparent and out of the party with those who dare to do otherwise! I remember some of her comments put on social media during party meetings when the jalsas were not as large as she wanted. And second you keep saying our politicians do not learn lessons from their own mistakes and those of their predecessors but The Khan has learnt this from his tenure: that politicians are monitored…”

“Yes he did say once that intelligence agencies know about corruption of previous leaders which is why they don’t like the establishment.”

“Right so he reckons videos and tapes or both with incriminating evidence are there so…”

“That reminds me Musa Maneka on 6 April said that the Maneka family had nothing to do with Farah Khan or her husband and that she had betrayed his mother Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan.”

“The rats as they say…”

“Leave a sinking ship?”

“Well I was going to say the rats know the way of rats.”

“That makes The Khan of another species entirely – I mean he is defending Farah Khan in every interaction with the public – on social media, on television, on his twitter account, on his…”

“I reckon The Khan is a rooster – loud and insistent when he needs to be and ready for a fight always to defend his large flock.”

“And that my friend is the difference between a rat and a rooster!”

“Don’t be facetious.”

