Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: Strong demand from Asia, Africa lift Indian prices

Reuters 07 May, 2022

BENGALURU/HANOI/MUMBAI/BANGKOK AND DHAKA: Export prices of rice from India rose this week on increasing demand from Asia and Africa, while dwindling supplies of the staple lifted Vietnamese rates.

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $363-$367 per tonne, up from last week’s $361-$365, with prices also being supported by an appreciation in the rupee. “Demand for all types of rice is robust from Asia and Africa,” said Nitin Gupta, vice president for Olam India’s rice business.

Generally, a stronger rupee reduces traders’ margin from overseas sales. In neighbouring Bangladesh, domestic prices remained high, which officials blamed on hoarding and warned of strict action against those amassing the staple for windfall profits. Meanwhile, Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $420 per tonne on Thursday, up from $415 a week ago.

“Prices are edging up on tight supplies as the winter-spring harvest has come to an end,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said, adding that supplies would increase after the summer-autumn harvest in late-May.

Vietnam’s rice exports in the first four months of the year likely rose 4.4% from a year earlier to 2.05 million tonnes, while revenue from rice exports in the period fell 6% from a year earlier. Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices were quoted at $435-$445 per tonne on Thursday, an increase from $432-$435 last week.

“There has been more demand from Iraq, with many freighters sent to buy rice and this drove up prices,” a Bangkok-based trader said. Ships made available by Middle Eastern clients have eased the burden of high freight costs that were a concern for exporters earlier, according to traders. The amount of rice in the market will begin to decrease as Thailand move towards the rainy season, another trader said.

asia rice Export prices of rice Vietnam’s rice exports

Comments

1000 characters

Asia rice: Strong demand from Asia, Africa lift Indian prices

Floating solar project: World Bank invites Pakistan to hold talks on $341.5m loan

MoF prepares draft policy on SOEs

Support for fuel management: Govt in search of a feasible plan

Jul-Apr trade deficit widens 64.79pc to $39.264bn YoY

Broadening the tax base: FBR urged to use data available with PSX

PM takes stock of wheat situation

PM for providing cash credit facilities to PASSCO

Imran embarks upon anti-govt protest streak

Monthly FCA: Nepra raises tariffs of power distributors

Security for CPEC: MoI asked to hold monthly review meetings

Read more stories