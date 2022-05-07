Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Friday (May 06, 2022)...
Recorder Report 07 May, 2022

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Friday (May 06, 2022)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                        8100-8200
Gur                         9000-11000
Shakar                     11000-13000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7100-7300
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             25000-31250
Turmeric                   15500-16500
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               10000-12000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          11500-13000
Dal Mong (Washed)          12000-13000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           21000-22000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          22500-25000
Dal Mash (Washed)          25000-27000
Dal Masoor (Local)         19200-23000
Dal Masoor (impor)         17000-17500
Masoor (salam-impor)       19000-19600
Masoor (salam-local)       22000-23000
Gram White                  2000-21000
Gram Black                 13000-14000
Dal Chana (Thin)           14000-15000
Dal Chana (Thick)          15000-16000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    17000-19000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    21500-23000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        15000-17000
Basmati Super (new)        14000-15000
Kainat 1121                16000-18000
Rice Basmati (386)          9000-11000
Basmati broken              6600-10000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                    650-980
Tea (Green)                   500-1300
======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Akbari Mandi Lahore Grain Market Rates commodity rates

Comments

1000 characters

Lahore Grain Market Rates

Floating solar project: World Bank invites Pakistan to hold talks on $341.5m loan

MoF prepares draft policy on SOEs

Support for fuel management: Govt in search of a feasible plan

Jul-Apr trade deficit widens 64.79pc to $39.264bn YoY

Broadening the tax base: FBR urged to use data available with PSX

PM for providing cash credit facilities to PASSCO

PM takes stock of wheat situation

Imran embarks upon anti-govt protest streak

Monthly FCA: Nepra raises tariffs of power distributors

Security for CPEC: MoI asked to hold monthly review meetings

Read more stories