KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (May 06, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
247,650,777 147,107,287 6,801,259,043 4,376,333,525
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 582,546,972 (798,095,854) (215,548,881)
Local Individuals 4,614,920,637 (4,440,623,792) 174,296,845
Local Corporates 2,781,370,935 (2,740,118,898) 41,252,036
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments