NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

07 May, 2022

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (May 06, 2022).

===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
247,650,777          147,107,287           6,801,259,043          4,376,333,525
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     582,546,972       (798,095,854)      (215,548,881)
Local Individuals          4,614,920,637     (4,440,623,792)        174,296,845
Local Corporates           2,781,370,935     (2,740,118,898)         41,252,036
===============================================================================

