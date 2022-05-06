Brecorder Logo
Saudi Arabia to attract investments worth $32bn in mining, minerals sector

Reuters 06 May, 2022

Saudi Arabia’s minister of industry and mineral resources said the ministry has a goal to attract investments worth $32 billion to its mining and minerals sector through nine new projects, state news agency SPA reported.

The projects are aimed at supporting supplies of mineral products to local and international markets, according to SPA.

Saudi Arabia’s economy estimated to grow 9.6% in Q1, driven by oil

Minister Bandar Alkhorayef added that the ministry is currently studying 145 applications for exploration licenses from foreign companies, SPA said.

