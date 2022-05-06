Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Flood-hit Afghans: PM orders dispatch of relief goods

APP 06 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday expressed solidarity with the people of Afghanistan facing loss of lives due to severe floods and said Pakistan was sending emergency relief goods for the victims.

“We are with the Afghan people in this difficult hour and will provide them every possible assistance,” the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to floods in 10 provinces of Afghanistan. He called upon the international community to came forward and provide emergency assistance to the Afghan people in the wake of devastating floods.

He urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to intensify its efforts in assisting the affected Afghan people through the Afghan Humanitarian Trust Forum. Shehbaz Sharif said floods could worsen the situation of ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He pointed out that if timely action was not taken, there was a danger of increasing casualties. He said the international community, particularly the United Nations, should launch a programme to help the people of Afghanistan by providing food, medical aid and shelter to the displaced. The prime minister prayed for the patience of the families who lost their loved ones in floods.

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister relief goods Flood hit Afghans

Comments

1000 characters

Flood-hit Afghans: PM orders dispatch of relief goods

Addition of over Rs500bn to power circular debt: WB holds previous govt, Nepra responsible

Salaried class: FTO tells FBR to bring down tax slabs, thresholds in FY23 budget

POL products’ prices will not be raised: finance minister

Dr Murtaza appointed SBP’s acting governor

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Govt decides to form probe commission

IK says he knows those who ‘contributed to conspiracy’

Only ‘high-powered’ judicial commission acceptable: PTI

‘Misuse’ of blasphemy law: Mazari seeks intervention of UN special rapporteurs

Cigarettes, beverages: FBR asked to increase FED rates thru FY23 budget

SBP notifies office hours for today

Read more stories