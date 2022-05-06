PARTLY FACETIOUS: There’s no party of principle

“Alexis de Tocqueville said there are many men of principle in both parties in America but there is no party of principle.”

“Who the hell is Tocqueville? Besides America is where the plot to ensure the success of the vote of no confidence against The Khan was hatched and…”

“Tocqueville was a French aristocrat, political scientist, philosopher and historian…anyway your comment reminds me of someone and I say to you: paint your hair anything but red, white or blue, the colours of the US flag, and you will transform yourself to a long term US hater, a long term member of The Khan’s party and…”

“Yeah, and that’s sad because logic painstakingly instilled in those who are highly educated simply goes out the window when long term obsessions are at stake. I mean Fox news is a channel that not even most Americans rely on…”

“Best to stay out of that den of angry people. Anyway Einstein said that all of us who are concerned for peace and triumph of reason must be keenly aware how small an influence reason and honest good will exert upon events in the political field.”

“Indeed, The Khan had all the decisions in his hand till the first week of March and he systematically gave them away himself one by one and now has gone on the streets to demand early elections – I mean has he bothered thinking that he can still be leader of the opposition which would imply he has a say in the caretakers set up. So charges of 35 punctures…”

“Nah, not yet anyway Aesop, an ancient Greek storyteller, said we hang the petty thieves and appoint the great ones to public office.”

“Viola! And that is precisely what The Khan has been saying.”

“There is an agreement on only one matter between the opposition and the government and that is…”

“The definition of morality is applied to themselves while immorality defines the other side. But Machiavelli said rather wisely that politics has no relation to morals.”

“Politics has no relations period, but in our politics everyone is related to more than a bunch from other parties. And you have to defend all charges against them on trust, without really knowing the details of the matter…”

“The Khan has no relatives and no…”

“Why is he defending The Third Wife’s best friend for Pete’s sake! I mean it’s not as if…”

“Right, so did I get it right? The agreement on only one matter? If not, then I reckon the agreement is that to be out of government is an error and to be in government divine.”

“That’s to err is human and forgive divine anyway; no that’s not it either. It’s on China and let me quote Mao Zedong to our politicians who said politics is war without bloodshed and war is politics with bloodshed.”

“John F Kennedy said let us not seek the Republican or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.”

“He was an American and as such…”

“Oh dear I give up.”

