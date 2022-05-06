Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan: Saudi businessman to get full govt cooperation: PM

Recorder Report 06 May, 2022

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured all-out cooperation to Saudi businessman Sami Malik for bringing investment to Pakistan. During the meeting held here on Thursday, the PM exchanged views with Sami Malik on bringing foreign investment to Pakistan. He told the Saudi businessmen that the current government has been serving the masses honestly and policies aimed at boosting the economy are being formulated. He said the overseas Pakistanis are the ambassador of the country.

Moreover, PML-N leader Chaudhry Birjees Tahir MNA called on PM Shehbaz Sharif, here on Thursday and exchanged views on prevailing political situation in the country. Chaudhry Birjess Tahir also congratulated the Prime Minister for his successful visits to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister Saudi businessman Saudi investment to Pakistan businessman Sami Malik

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan: Saudi businessman to get full govt cooperation: PM

Addition of over Rs500bn to power circular debt: WB holds previous govt, Nepra responsible

Salaried class: FTO tells FBR to bring down tax slabs, thresholds in FY23 budget

POL products’ prices will not be raised: finance minister

Dr Murtaza appointed SBP’s acting governor

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Govt decides to form probe commission

IK says he knows those who ‘contributed to conspiracy’

Only ‘high-powered’ judicial commission acceptable: PTI

‘Misuse’ of blasphemy law: Mazari seeks intervention of UN special rapporteurs

Cigarettes, beverages: FBR asked to increase FED rates thru FY23 budget

SBP notifies office hours for today

Read more stories