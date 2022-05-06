Pakistan: Saudi businessman to get full govt cooperation: PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured all-out cooperation to Saudi businessman Sami Malik for bringing investment to Pakistan. During the meeting held here on Thursday, the PM exchanged views with Sami Malik on bringing foreign investment to Pakistan. He told the Saudi businessmen that the current government has been serving the masses honestly and policies aimed at boosting the economy are being formulated. He said the overseas Pakistanis are the ambassador of the country.

Moreover, PML-N leader Chaudhry Birjees Tahir MNA called on PM Shehbaz Sharif, here on Thursday and exchanged views on prevailing political situation in the country. Chaudhry Birjess Tahir also congratulated the Prime Minister for his successful visits to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022