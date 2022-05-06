Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Gucci jumps on the crypto bandwagon with US project

Reuters 06 May, 2022

Gucci’s high-end handbags and other luxury products can now be bought using cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, in some U.S. stores, the Italian company said, as digital currencies move to broader acceptance.

Starting later this month, customers can pay with crypto at some of Gucci’s flagship stores, including Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles and Wooster Street in New York, the company said.

Gucci, owned by France’s Kering SA (PRTP.PA), plans to expand the service to its directly operated North America stores in the near future.

A growing number of companies have started to accept virtual currencies, bringing an asset class shunned by major financial institutions until a few years ago closer to the mainstream.

Fashion label Off-White, in which French luxury group LVMH (LVMH.PA) took a majority stake last year, has started accepting crypto in its London, Paris and Milan flagship stores, Vogue Business reported in March.

Gucci said on Wednesday it would accept multiple digital assets, including ethereum, dogecoin, shiba inu, litecoin, and a few U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins.

bitcoin Cryptocurrency digital currencies Gucci U.S. stores

Comments

1000 characters

Gucci jumps on the crypto bandwagon with US project

Govt will form commission to probe Imran Khan's foreign conspiracy claims: Marriyum

PTI rejects govt's proposed commission to probe 'foreign conspiracy': Fawad

Ex-energy minister wants Pakistan to purchase oil from Russia at cheaper rates

Oil edges up on supply jitters as EU plans Russian oil ban

Nasdaq plunges more than 4% amid worsening US stocks selloff

Turkey inflation spirals to nearly 70 percent

Pakistan to dispatch emergency relief goods for flood-hit Afghanistan

Musk secures over $7bn funding from investors including Larry Ellison

Top oil producers agree on modest supply boost amid demand concerns

PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry says economy running ‘without a driver’

Read more stories