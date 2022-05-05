Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Third Ebola case confirmed in northwest Congo, WHO says

Reuters 05 May, 2022

DAKAR: Health authorities have confirmed a third Ebola case in the city of Mbandaka in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

The 48-year-old man is a high-risk contact of the first patient, who died on April 21, said the WHO on Twitter.

The current outbreak is Congo’s 14th in the history of the hemorrhagic fever.

Two Omicron sub-variants driving S. Africa Covid spike: WHO

Health workers started Ebola vaccinations last week in Mbandaka, the capital of Congo’s Equateur province. Responders have identified 444 contacts of the confirmed cases and are monitoring their health, the WHO said.

WHO MENA Ebola

Comments

1000 characters

Third Ebola case confirmed in northwest Congo, WHO says

PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry says economy running ‘without a driver’

Govt will not do anything to undermine SBP's independence: Miftah Ismail

Oil climbs on supply jitters as EU lays out Russian oil ban

Palm slumps 4% on weaker exports, stronger ringgit

Global LNG imports up 4.5% on post-COVID demand surge in 2021

Punjab governor continues to speak out against Hamza Shehbaz

Shell posts record profit on high energy prices and trading boost

Fed lifts rates by half point, biggest jump in 22 years

Man City have to accept madness of football: Guardiola

Worsening global food security needs Ukraine, Russia production, UN chief says

Read more stories