Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Volvo Cars reports 25% sales drop in April as lockdowns, supply woes weigh

Reuters 04 May, 2022

STOCKHOLM: Volvo Car Group's monthly sales fell 24.8% in April from a year ago, the Sweden-based automaker said on Wednesday, as lockdowns in China and global supply chain problems hampered production.

The Gothenburg-based company said however that demand remained strong, while the share of fully electric cars rose to 10% from 9% in March. It aims for 50% of its sales to be pure electric cars by the middle of this decade.

"In April, Covid-19 lockdowns in eastern China impacted retail deliveries in China and added more challenges to already weakened global supply chains, resulting in additional loss of production," Volvo said in a statement.

Volvo Cars profit beats forecasts despite chip shortage

Sales in China at the company, which is majority owned by China's Geely Holding, declined 47.8% in April, while in the United States they fell 9.2% and in Europe 23.2%.

Volvo Cars reported last week forecast-beating profits despite higher costs due to the war in Ukraine, and a global shortage of semiconductors.

Volvo Cars global supply chains China lockdowns sales drop

Comments

1000 characters

Volvo Cars reports 25% sales drop in April as lockdowns, supply woes weigh

Dr Reza Baqir's tenure as SBP governor ends, Miftah wishes him 'the very best'

Aware of restrictions on media outlets in Pakistan, says US

Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users

India releases 2020 death data ahead of WHO COVID mortality study it objects

French left agrees in principle on rare coalition deal to take on Macron

EU set to unveil sanctions on Russian oil as fighting rages in Ukraine

Govt, allies to work together to resolve Pakistan's economic issues: PM Shehbaz

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated across country with religious zeal and fervour

PM conveys Eid greetings to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

US reviewing tariffs on Chinese goods set to end in July

Read more stories