ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pfizer Q1 revenues jump 77% to $25.7bn on Covid-19 vaccine

AFP 03 May, 2022

NEW YORK: Pfizer reported another quarter of huge revenues growth because of its Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, but lowered the company’s full-year profit forecast due in part to shifts in foreign exchange.

The major American drugmaker reported revenues of $25.7 billion for the first quarter, up 77 percent from the year-ago period, with the Covid vaccine taking in $13.2 billion.

Net income jumped 61 percent to $7.9 billion.

Pfizer confirmed its full-year revenues forecast, in which about just over half of total sales stem from the Covid-19 innoculation and from Paxlovid, the company’s therapeutic to treat the coronavirus.

Pfizer, which has shipped some 3.4 billion doses of vaccine to 179 countries, has won regulatory approval for its shot in most age groups, but continues to study its use in children younger than five.

The company is also exploring “potential next-generation vaccines, including variant vaccines” for the fall season, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in prepared remarks.

In the first quarter, Paxlovid took in $1.5 billion in global sales. But Pfizer expects 2022 sales of the medicine of $22 billion as it ramps up production and distribution.

AstraZeneca beats Q1 estimates, keeps 2022 forecasts

The World Health Organization last month “strongly recommended” the antiviral pill Paxlovid for patients with milder forms of the disease who were still at a high risk of hospitalization.

But WHO said it was “extremely concerned” that low- and middle-income countries would be “pushed to the end of the queue” amid tight global supplies.

Pfizer now sees full-year adjusted profits of $6.25 to $6.45 a share, down 10 cents from the previous range.

The company attributed the lowered forecast to an accounting change in research and development expenses and to changes in the foreign exchange market that have seen the dollar rise compared with other major currencies.

Shares of Pfizer dipped 1.2 percent to $47.77 in pre-market trading.

Pfizer COVID 19 Revenues

Comments

1000 characters

Pfizer Q1 revenues jump 77% to $25.7bn on Covid-19 vaccine

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated across country with religious zeal and fervour

SBP: Dr Murtaza to assume charge of acting governor?

PM conveys Eid greetings to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Targeted subsidy for motorcyclists under consideration: Price differential claims on petrol, HSD increase substantially

Afghan women defend right to drive as Taliban curb licenses

Gas supply issues: Base tariff of KE increases to Rs31/kWh

BMW, Mercedes-Benz to sell car-sharing joint venture to Stellantis

Futures exchange: SECP revises terms for applicants

Company ‘involved’ in under-invoicing: PML-N govt to investigate ex-FBR chief?

Business leaders put their weight behind armed forces

Read more stories