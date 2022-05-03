ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Irsa has failed to implement water accord of 1991: Sindh minister

Recorder Report 03 May, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro Monday said that Indus River System Authority is violating the water proportion accord of 1991 with the result, Sindh province is facing acute water shortage and currently the shortage has reached 42 percent in Sindh alone.

He said Irsa is not implementing water accord of 1991.

Shoro said that severe water crisis has emerged in Sindh and Indus River System Authority is depriving the province of its allocated due share of water by giving lame excuses.

He said that Sindh was provided 22% less water from its share as per water accord last year in April 2021. He vehemently condemned the role of Irsa for cutting down Sindh’s share in the violation of the 1991 water accord.

Shoro said that thousands of acres of standing crops would be destroyed due to severe water crisis and the crisis of drinking water would also arise in Karachi and other cities of the province. He added that Irsa should immediately provide the due share of water to Sindh so that the water crisis could be overcome.

