Bilawal the new foreign minister

The country’s new foreign minister is the son of Asif Ali Zardari and the late Benazir Bhutto. Insofar as politics are concerned, the 33-year-old Bilawal seems to have learnt the ropes at an early age.

The external affairs challenges facing him are indeed profound. While Afghanistan is still in the throes of deadly violence, India appears to have stepped up support for Baloch insurgents who recently killed three Chinese teachers at Karachi University.

The US-led West, which was immensely irked by Pakistan’s approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, is perhaps anticipating a meaningful foreign policy shift from the new government on this critical global issue. There are so many other issues of very high import that invite his attention.

Bilawal will be required to work really harder in view of the profundity of challenges facing the nation of 220 million people.

Mahar Iqbal (Karachi)

