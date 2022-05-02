ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Seven members of a family die in Sindh highway accident

  • Accident took place on the National Highway
BR Web Desk Updated 02 May, 2022

Seven people of a family, including two children, died on Monday after their car overturned at the National Highway in Sindh.

According to the police, the car collided with a bridge at the Chandan Mori Branch of the highway near Qazi Ahmed town in Sindh. The family was on its way from Hyderabad to Moro, a city in the Naushahro Feroze District of Sindh.

The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital at Qazi Ahmed.

6 killed in bus accident

Last week, at least six people were killed and several others wounded when a speeding passenger bus rammed into another passenger bus coming from opposite side on Layyah road near Jhang.

Two passenger vehicles collided due to over-speeding, killing six persons on the spot and injuring seven others.

