Seven members of a family die in Sindh highway accident
- Accident took place on the National Highway
Seven people of a family, including two children, died on Monday after their car overturned at the National Highway in Sindh.
According to the police, the car collided with a bridge at the Chandan Mori Branch of the highway near Qazi Ahmed town in Sindh. The family was on its way from Hyderabad to Moro, a city in the Naushahro Feroze District of Sindh.
The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital at Qazi Ahmed.
Last week, at least six people were killed and several others wounded when a speeding passenger bus rammed into another passenger bus coming from opposite side on Layyah road near Jhang.
Two passenger vehicles collided due to over-speeding, killing six persons on the spot and injuring seven others.
