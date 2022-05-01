ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
World

Six Shanghai districts reach ‘zero-COVID’ status

Reuters 01 May, 2022

BEIJING: China’s financial hub of Shanghai has reined in COVID transmission risks at the community level, excluding cases in quarantine centres, with six of its 16 districts attaining zero-COVID status, an official said on Sunday.

This status is achieved when a district has three consecutive days with no new daily increases in infections, city government official Gu Honghui told a news conference.

Shanghai to keep COVID curbs as infections outside quarantine rise again

Public transport will be allowed to resume in five of the six districts, a city health official added, but did not say when. Despite the fall in transmissions, Shanghai will launch a new round of citywide PCR and antigen tests from Sunday until May 7, Gu added.

PCR Gu Honghui China's financial hub Shanghai districts

