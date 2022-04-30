Cambridge exams: 36 Pakistani students get 'Top in the World' awards

Pakistani students have bagged multiple 'Top in Pakistan' and 'Top in the World' awards in the June 2021 and November 2021 Cambridge examinations.

On Thursday, the Cambridge Assessment International Education (Cambridge International) announced winners of the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards, which celebrate the success of learners taking Cambridge exam in over 40 countries around the world.

As per a press release, 481 students received the ‘Top in Pakistan’ award, awarded to learners who have achieved the highest standard mark in their country for a single subject, and 36 students received ‘Top in the World’ award is given to learners who have achieved the highest standard mark in the world for a single subject.

"The year 2021 was marked with uncertainty for our students, schools and for us at Cambridge International," Uzma Yousuf, the country director for Pakistan Cambridge Assessment International Education, said.

"Due to the government directives, in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases, numerous exams in June 2021 were cancelled in Pakistan.

All these awards demonstrate the high standard of education in our schools and the fact that they can provide an excellent learning environment for their students that enables them to reach their potential."

Meanwhile, more than 259 learners in Punjab will receive 314 awards for exceptional performance in Cambridge examinations, including 19 students who attained the highest marks in the world in a Cambridge exam and 199 learners who attained the highest marks in Pakistan in a single subject.

More than 227 learners in Sindh and Balochistan will receive 260 awards for exceptional performance in the Cambridge examinations.