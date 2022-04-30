Al-Quds situation warrants global community’s attention: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his concern over the recent surge in atrocities by Israeli forces on Palestinians, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Friday said that the situation in Al-Quds warrants attention of the international community.

He said that Palestinians were subjected to worst human rights abuses. He called for joint efforts by Muslim Ummah to address the issue. The speaker said this while talking to Iranian Ambassador Sayed Mohammad Ali Hosseini who called on him in the Parliament House, this afternoon.

The speaker said that Pakistan and Iran are not only sharing borders but are bound together by everlasting ties of culture, religion, and brotherhood. He said that future and economic development of future generations of Pakistan and Iran are interlinked. He said that his party leadership attaches immense affection to Iran and had always posed for closer bilateral relations.

Referring to the atrocities by Israeli forces, he said that people and government of Pakistan stand by their Palestinian brothers. He said that it was a matter of concern that the international community was silent on the worst state-sponsored human rights abuses against innocent civilians.

Speaker called for joint efforts by Ummah to address the issue. He said that peace in the region is imperative for development and stability in the region. He said that Iran being an important country could play a pivotal role in that regard. He said that Pakistan a strong proponent of resolution of outstanding disputes through peaceful means and that the aggression was not the solution to any dispute.

Responding to the message of felicitation from the Speaker of the Iranian Majlis, Pervaiz Ashraf said that he was touched by this gesture of absolute kindness from the Iranian speaker. He reiterated an invitation to his Iranian counterpart to visit Pakistan. He said that he strongly believed that parliamentary interactions could play a pivotal role in being nations together. He said that his visit would be a milestone ahead in cementing Pak-Iran relations.

Referring to the cooperation in energy sectors, the Speaker said that Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project was a major energy project launched during PPPP government, however it remained complete. He said assured that the present government would certainly remove the impediments to bring the project towards completion.

He called for enhancing cooperation in diverse sectors of economy. Conveying warm greetings from the Iranian leadership and the people of Iran, Ambassador Sayed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said that Pakistan and Iran had always been forthcoming in extending diplomatic and political support to each other. He said Iran and Pakistan were tied in eternal bonds of religion, culture, history and friendship.

The ambassador said that Iran was a major trading partner of Pakistan however bilateral trade could further be expanded by reduction in tariffs. He apprised that Iran was supplying 104 MW of electricity to Pakistan which could be further enhanced in order to supplement Pakistan’s efforts in meeting power requirements.

He informed that Iranian government had eased visa restrictions for tourists who can visit Iran and see the rich cultural and historic heritage. He supported the idea of boosting parliamentary relations through exchange of delegations.

