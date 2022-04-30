Kuldeep regains mojo at Delhi in World Cup year

MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav believes he is in the middle of his best Indian Premier League (IPL) season ever and his resurgence is likely to place him in India’s plans for this year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Kuldeep was Kolkata Knight Riders’ go-to bowler until the 2019 season before things went awry for the left-arm wrist spinner.

The 27-year-old was dropped by his franchise after managing just one wicket in five matches in 2020 and he missed the entire 2021 season with bad form and a knee injury.

Released by Kolkata ahead of the ongoing season, Kuldeep has thrived at Delhi claiming 17 wickets in eight matches equalling his 2018 haul from 16 games.